Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the May 13th total of 150,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Jiangping Xiao sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TKAT stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Takung Art has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $239.07 million, a P/E ratio of -683.11 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access the art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

