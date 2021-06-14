Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,146,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,876 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 2.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,970 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.21.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

