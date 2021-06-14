Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TWODF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TWODF stock remained flat at $$2.31 during trading hours on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

