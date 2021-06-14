Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

NASDAQ TSHA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.72. 198,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,198. The company has a market cap of $975.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

