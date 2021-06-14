TD Securities Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$37.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.