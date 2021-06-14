Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 153,742 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 198.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,742 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of O-I Glass worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 633,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OI opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OI. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

