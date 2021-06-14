Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 16,015 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 387,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.47 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.