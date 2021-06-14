Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 40,247 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 19.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $28.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

