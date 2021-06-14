Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,588 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $193.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

