Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,823 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.