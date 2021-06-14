Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 349,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.83% of Genco Shipping & Trading at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,077,578 shares of company stock valued at $31,047,437. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

