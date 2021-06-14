Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CarMax were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $116.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

