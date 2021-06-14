Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176,430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.43% of ORBCOMM worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORBC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORBC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

