Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 196.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.20% of The E.W. Scripps worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

