Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Qurate Retail worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 72.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Bislett Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 81.8% in the first quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 126.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 246,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 137,646 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $398,676,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 732,892 shares of company stock worth $9,914,451. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

