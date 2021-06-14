Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $103,554,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $160.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.76.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

