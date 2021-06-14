Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

NYSE:BXP opened at $123.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.79. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $123.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.