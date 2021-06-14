Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UDR were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR opened at $50.29 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.