Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 16,498 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

WPC opened at $76.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

