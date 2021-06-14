Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,817 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $135,675,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,969,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

GDDY opened at $82.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.92.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.