Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,363 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $64.87 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

