Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 67,003 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,681 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Antero Resources worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 669,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

