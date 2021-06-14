Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,960 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

O opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

