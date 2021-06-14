Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 90,002 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 177.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.15% of Gray Television worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

