Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 100,000 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

