Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,743 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Camping World worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Camping World by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camping World by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camping World by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 50,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,059,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 840,997 shares of company stock valued at $38,294,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

