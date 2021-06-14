Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.68% of Team worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Team by 44,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Team by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

NYSE TISI opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $258.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.99. Team, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.