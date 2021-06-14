Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.