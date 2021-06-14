Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,933 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Vector Group worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vector Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $14.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

