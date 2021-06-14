Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMC opened at $174.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

