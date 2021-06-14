Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.48 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $147.78 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

