Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $159.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.69. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $159.96. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

