Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.63 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP opened at $234.26 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $994,357.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,585.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,720 shares of company stock worth $43,206,327. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.