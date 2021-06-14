Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3 Million Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,300 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.46% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,504,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after buying an additional 154,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 81,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 153,348 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,011 shares of company stock worth $505,764. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZH. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:BZH opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.