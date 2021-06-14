Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 298.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,297 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

NYSE:LUV opened at $57.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

