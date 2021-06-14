Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Shares of MXIM opened at $103.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

