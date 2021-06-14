Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC opened at $43.42 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.