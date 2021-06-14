Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 131.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after buying an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after buying an additional 606,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after buying an additional 529,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after buying an additional 254,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NCNO stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.80. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.25.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,715. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

