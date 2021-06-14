Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,054 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $661.94 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $405.01 and a 52-week high of $672.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 245.16, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $46,414,946. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.