Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,631 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $501,539,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 355,966 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $257.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.