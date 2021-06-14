Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 27,214 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.18% of Plains GP worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.