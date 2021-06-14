Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 361 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $601.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.43 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

