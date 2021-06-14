Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,423 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

Shares of LYB opened at $110.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

