Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 65,275 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 132.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CNP opened at $26.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

