Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 842,635 R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 842,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 1.17% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 667,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 663,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,724,417.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,276,026 shares of company stock worth $7,059,277 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RRD opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $509.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.