Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,935 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $127.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

