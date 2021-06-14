Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,564 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $415,385,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx stock opened at $128.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.71. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

