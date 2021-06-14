Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 28,146 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $87.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $92.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

