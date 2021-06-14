Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 46,196 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,196 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $113,322,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 398.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,848,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $49,286,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

