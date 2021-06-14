Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 215,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYH opened at $16.15 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

